© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do or Die -- Your Way or Mine?
Follow
1
Share
Report
148 views • September 07, 2018
Time is over, the days of compromise are over. It's do or die..eternally speaking. Are you still riding the fence or are you all in? The battle is not approaching. It's here. Where do you stand? The stakes are as high as they can get. You will stand alone on judgment day to account for your life here. Will you accept the outcome? For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Jesus, Yahushua HaMashiach, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.