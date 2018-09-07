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“Five Eyes” to Mandate Corporate Surveillance
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21 views • September 07, 2018
Who are the “Five Eyes” and why are they preparing legislation in Australia (with global implications) that will outlaw encryption and mandate that anyone with a website snitch on everyone with whom they have contact.
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