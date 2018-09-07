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Should Nikki Haley Take a Lie Detector Test?
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12 views • September 07, 2018
Rand Paul suggests that a lie detector test be administered to White House personnel to find the anonymous NYT op-ed writer identified only as a “senior Trump administration figure”. Should Nikki Haley take a lie detector test? She has pushed false flags in the past as justification for war in Syria and now she is stepping up the bellicose threats about a gas attack that hasn’t yet happened but already knows who will do it. So do we.
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