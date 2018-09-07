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GQ Loves Kaepernick, Hates the Truth
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148 views • September 07, 2018
"I am disgusted that GQ would run Luke Darby's appalling, unsubstantiated claim that the NRA has an interest in gun violence. I have a son. I have nieces. I want them protected. So I protect them...Because the liberal elitist lawmakers refuse to with their coddle the criminal, weak on crime, anti-American policies." –Grant Stinchfield.
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