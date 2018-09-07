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Skamania County Sheriff DAVE BROWN
Kathleen Fitzgerald
Kathleen Fitzgerald
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114 views • September 07, 2018
Kathleen Fitzgerald met with Skamania County Sheriff, Dave Brown September 7, 2018. Meeting with Dave Brown today , our constitutional Sheriff, left me feeling more comfortable about getting out to the streets! “I feel safer knowing my Sheriff understands what it is I’m trying to do. Taking our message “YOU DESERVE TO KNOW THE TRUTH” about chemtrails and geoengineering TO THE STREETS”.
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chemicalschemtrailsgeoengineeringfbiciapolicesheriffhomeland securityactivistspilotsskamania county
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy