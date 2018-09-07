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Dan Bongino: Liberals Hate Sports, Love Disrespecting Our Flag
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3 views • September 07, 2018
Dan Bongino has a message for Colin Kaepernick: "Crapping on the American flag, after every man and woman who sacrificed life and limb to defend it, that's not bravery. That's just plain old stupid. There are better ways to fight for the disadvantaged than crapping on a flag that's been fought for by much braver people than you."
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