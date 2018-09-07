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Are You Sure You Are Going To Heaven?
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371 views • September 07, 2018
If you die today, do you know where you are going? For those who are not fully committed to Yahushua HaMashiach (Jesus Christ) as their Messiah, it is high time to wake up from your slumber. For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com. If you would like to find out more information, please contact us.
Thank you and shalom.
Thank you and shalom.
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