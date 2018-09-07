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Palm Oil - Human Extermination Oil - NOW in the Majority of ALL Processed Foods
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127 views • September 07, 2018
Palm Oil - Human Extermination Oil - NOW in the Majority of ALL Processed Foods
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
If your Urine is Foamy your kidneys are NOT working well
Vision Loss, Hand/Foot pain your circulation is being destroyed - E. Dysfunction same thing.
GMO Oils also BAD - Corn, Soy, Cottonseed, Canola... all Hydrogenated Oils cause free radical damage
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
If your Urine is Foamy your kidneys are NOT working well
Vision Loss, Hand/Foot pain your circulation is being destroyed - E. Dysfunction same thing.
GMO Oils also BAD - Corn, Soy, Cottonseed, Canola... all Hydrogenated Oils cause free radical damage
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