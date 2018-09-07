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Where is God?
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140 views • September 07, 2018
Father explains to us that in order to remain steadfast and not lose hope, as the darkness grows more intense, we must trust Him completely, even when we don't understand. After all, He alone rose from the dead and conquered death for all time.
To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com. If you are lead to come along side of us, please contact us. We send our blessings!
To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com. If you are lead to come along side of us, please contact us. We send our blessings!
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