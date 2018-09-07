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Piano Key Pounder on The Grinnell Grand Piano
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71 views • September 07, 2018
My homemade piano key pounding machine in action on a Grand Piano made by Grinnell Brothers.
Its part of the "Voicing " process of mating hammers to the strings so that the strings are not struck out of phase.
Its part of the "Voicing " process of mating hammers to the strings so that the strings are not struck out of phase.
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