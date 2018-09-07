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Will You Hear Me or Will You Run?
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213 views • September 07, 2018
We are reminded that we are the generation that will see the return of Messiah. Will you repent and hear the call when the shout goes forth? Or, will you run and hide in your shame? The choice is yours. Bride, hold fast. He is coming! To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, or to support this ministry, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
Thank you and Shalom.
Thank you and Shalom.
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