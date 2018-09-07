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Bill Whittle's Hot Mic | Kurt Schlichter: The Trump Strategy - 8/22/17
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12 views • September 07, 2018
President Trump's new strategy in Afghanistan was met with strong support among Republicans. His call for action and a military win in the war on terrorism may signal a new direction for the Trump's administration
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