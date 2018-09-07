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On Surveillance and War, Kavanaugh is a Swamp Creature: Good Morning Liberty 09-07-18
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71 views • September 07, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses the anti-constitutional views on both surveillance and war powers of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Plus the ignorant comment of the week is a reminder how virtually no-one in congress can be trusted.
Plus the ignorant comment of the week is a reminder how virtually no-one in congress can be trusted.
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