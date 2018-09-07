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Shannon Guest: Artistic Translations of Messages from the Angels - May 26, 2015
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Shannon Guest and Alexandra Meadors review a unique and beautiful way of bringing forth angelic messages through personal artistic creations. Shannon is an Angel Intuitive and Psychic Artist. Through the brush or pastels, psychic messages transform into a visual reflection of Guardian Angels, Soul Portraits or other types of Guides and Teachers. Her hands are guided to create each and every brush stroke, one after another, until a portrait emerges. The process is ... read more shorturl.at/HOX45
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