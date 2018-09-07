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Criminal Alliance: MSM Working With Big Tech To Silence Americans Ahead Of Midterms
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2199 views • September 07, 2018
The MSM has been caught coordinating with big tech to censor independent media like Alex Jones and Infowars. Alex Jones went to Washington to face his MSM accusers.
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