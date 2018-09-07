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GcMAF can cure cancer and send you to prison. David Noakes with Ian R Crane
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1958 views • September 07, 2018
Why are Big Pharma & the UK Government REFUSING to acknowledge EFFECTIVE CANCER TREATMENTS ... and persecuting those who have PROVEN the efficacy of GcMAF?
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