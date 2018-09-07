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Oh, @Jack - Peekaboo! I See You!
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8 views • September 07, 2018
I have personally been the victim of censorship by the PTB behind the scenes at Twitter.
I've been shadowbanned, QFD'ed, limited by the unspoken Rule of Follow, etc.
As you'll see here, my likes are removed within seconds!
Peter Strzok - $450,000
Andrew McCabe - $500,000
Vincent Nunes - $50.00
Why don't we fix that?
https://PayPal.me/GMNo
Support my initiative, #CANST - CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS!
I've been shadowbanned, QFD'ed, limited by the unspoken Rule of Follow, etc.
As you'll see here, my likes are removed within seconds!
Peter Strzok - $450,000
Andrew McCabe - $500,000
Vincent Nunes - $50.00
Why don't we fix that?
https://PayPal.me/GMNo
Support my initiative, #CANST - CHILDREN ARE NOT SEX TOYS!
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