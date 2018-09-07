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John Whitehead Emerging Police State Interview on The Power Hour with Daniel Brigman
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269 views • September 07, 2018
John Whitehead on the Power Hour - August 28, 2018
John Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute joins for a discussion on the emerging police state and constitutional issues. The Rutherford Institute is a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization.
www.thepowerhour.com
John Whitehead of The Rutherford Institute joins for a discussion on the emerging police state and constitutional issues. The Rutherford Institute is a nonprofit civil liberties and human rights organization.
www.thepowerhour.com
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