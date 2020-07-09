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Pass the Salt Live - On Live and Giving Back -9-7-2018
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1 view • September 07, 2018
The fruit of the womb is HIS reward. Not ours? His reward to me or my reward to Him?
The fruit of the Lord is His reward. I say it’s both.
Parents and grandparents, love your children and grandchildren. Give back. Forsake selfishness. You will reap what you sow! For good or evil.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
The fruit of the Lord is His reward. I say it’s both.
Parents and grandparents, love your children and grandchildren. Give back. Forsake selfishness. You will reap what you sow! For good or evil.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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