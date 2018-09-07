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Tuberculosis, I survived TB but it left its scars! (on Real.Video)
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53 views • September 07, 2018
My struggle with TB & the Trolls making fun of my struggle with this terrible disease.
Tuberculosis is a terrible disease which almost killed me in 2012
Tuberculosis is a terrible disease which almost killed me in 2012
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