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THE TRUMP EFFECT: Deprogramming the American Mind
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29 views • September 07, 2018
Explains President Donald Trump's challenge to Politically Correct ideology dominating American political discourse since the Islamic terrorist attack of 9/11/2001. THE TRUMP EFFECT: DEPROGRAMMING THE AMERICAN MIND concludes that the President has the potential to Make America Great Again, by changing the way Americans think about ourselves and the world. Produced, directed and edited by Agustin Blazquez, featuring author and filmmaker Laurence Jarvik.
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