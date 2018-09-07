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Church Planter Sees Acts Style Revival in Philippines
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10 views • September 07, 2018
Molong Nacua is living out a life that many of us assume died out with the book of Acts. Disciples are flourishing in areas where few if any Christian believers existed just a few years ago. Molong speaks to us today from a beach on the island of Cebu in the Philippines.
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