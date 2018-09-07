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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 33 - EMERGENCY BROADCAST - My Plea To President Trump and Patriots
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48 views • September 07, 2018
My plea to POTUS @ those who understand the magnitude of the Mid Terms, to the Presidency and to our way of life going forward. I ask that everyone listen to this video from front to end, take it to heart and pass it on everywhere you can and to everyone you can.
It's time we the people became proactive and put our faces and voices out for the World to see and hear. We need to show President Trump we have his back @ encourage him to do his job fully, knowing we will back him up.
It's time we the people became proactive and put our faces and voices out for the World to see and hear. We need to show President Trump we have his back @ encourage him to do his job fully, knowing we will back him up.
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