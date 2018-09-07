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New bionics let us run, climb and dance | Hugh Herr
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13 views • September 07, 2018
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAuUUnT6oDeKwE6v1NGQxug
Published on Mar 28, 2014
Hugh Herr is building the next generation of bionic limbs, robotic prosthetics inspired by nature's own designs.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAuUUnT6oDeKwE6v1NGQxug
Published on Mar 28, 2014
Hugh Herr is building the next generation of bionic limbs, robotic prosthetics inspired by nature's own designs.
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