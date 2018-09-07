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Palestinian woman terrorist kills 8 children and smiles
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32 views • September 07, 2018
Hamas is an evil terrorist organization which sends Palestinian boys to blow up and kill as many Jews as possible.
This Palestinian woman was so happy that she murdered 8 Jewish children. She is evil in it's purest form.
This Palestinian woman was so happy that she murdered 8 Jewish children. She is evil in it's purest form.
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