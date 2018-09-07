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Simon Parkes Part 1: Espionage, Operation Paperclip, and a Conscience Unfold Destiny April 21, 2015
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66 views • September 07, 2018
What a fascinating two part series this is! Simon Parkes and Alexandra Meadors review how growing up in a home filled with espionage lead to an extraordinary exposure to some of the most significant conspiracies in the world such as Operation Paperclip. Simon discusses so many out of the box topics like reptilian energies, connecting with our 12 strands of DNA, connecting to other realities, soul activation, universal law, "ascension," the speed of light, .... read more shorturl.at/cKSV9
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