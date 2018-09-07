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Dana Loesch: Sheriff Israel Showed Extreme Cowardice
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13 views • September 07, 2018
"Ultimately the individual responsible for this is the murderer. However, if we're going to look for other things that could have prevented this, then we have to look at the Broward Sheriff who fielded numerous reports … Coral Springs ran towards the noise, Broward Sheriff ran towards the camera lights. That's the bottom line." —Dana LoeschStinchfield airs live on NRATV weekdays at the top of the hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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