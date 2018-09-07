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Dana Loesch Holds Sheriff Israel Accountable at CNN Town Hall
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7 views • September 07, 2018
“This is the 8th tragedy where we have seen numerous tips that have been reported and red flags. Are you talking about prevention or not…This is what I’m talking about in terms of prevention. Making sure that people who are dangerous should not have access to firearms without punishing law abiding Americans who want to have that same right to defend themselves.” —Dana Loesch
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