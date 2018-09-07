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Dan Bongino: Sheriff Refuses to Take Responsibility
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9 views • September 07, 2018
"People's lives are at stake. This isn't banking, this isn't a joke. This is real man. These kids died and you are talking about O.J. Simpson jokes. You think this is funny? This is the most deranged case of horrible Ieadership...I've seen in my 15 plus years of law enforcement and all my time later in commentary." —Dan Bongino
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