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Jones Fights Back! (#2) Best Video Compilation of Confrontation (starts at 0:50) [Mirrored]
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119 views • September 07, 2018
Mirrored copy of "'You are Literally Like a Little Ganster Thug!' Alex Jones CONFRONTS Marco Rubio" posted 5 Sept 2018 on the High Impact Vlogs channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb58aXCNogI
*** [ FULL RAW FOOTAGE STARTS AT 0:50 ] ***
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb58aXCNogI
*** [ FULL RAW FOOTAGE STARTS AT 0:50 ] ***
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act.
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