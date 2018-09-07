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"People Will Die" is the Rallying Cry of the Democrats
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18 views • September 07, 2018
"Democrats are completely knee-deep in a quagmire of emotion, devoid of any facts whatsoever because they're completely divorced from reality, from facts, from what's going on in the real world. They live in a bizarro world of stupid right now. This 'People Will Die' has become their standard mantra." —Dan Bongino
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