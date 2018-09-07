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Kamala Harris Tries to Be Perry Mason, Gets Outwitted by Kavanaugh
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2226 views • September 07, 2018
"Kamala Harris took a different route than Booker did this morning. She decided she was Perry Mason and tried to trick Kavanaugh into perjuring himself by asking him to affirmatively answer a ridiculously vague question... tantamount to someone asking me if I bought Rice-A-Roni at food lion 5 years ago." —Dana Loesch
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