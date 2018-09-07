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Steady State or Deep State—They're Both the Same Devious Thing
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8 views • September 07, 2018
"You can call it the steady state—I don't care what you call them. You can call them the Mustang or Camaro state. I don't care what you call them. You are describing exactly what the deep state is." —Dan Bongino
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