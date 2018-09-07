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Dianne Feinstein's Failed Logic on "Assault Weapons" During Kavanaugh Hearing
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698 views • September 07, 2018
"Dianne Feinstein was trying to claim that Kavanaugh was somehow wrong to suggest that these weapons aren't unusual since there are millions and millions of people who own them... It was horrible logic from a woman who once held a press conference with Michael Bloomberg wherein they pointed all of the barrels at the press." — Dana Loesch
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