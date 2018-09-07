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CALL 2 TRAITORS N DISTRICT COURT, TREASON, TYRANNY, THREE T's, 1- F 4 FELONS, I'M NO BOOT LICKER, U?
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14 views • September 07, 2018
I DO NOT LICK BOOTS! The 1979 Act proposed other changes in sanctions that might have affected corporations convicted of the endangerment offense. When the convicted defendant was an organization, the proposed Act authorized fines of up to one million dollars for a felony. In addition to a fine, the Act invested the trial judge with the power to authorize restitution to a victim when the defendant had been found guilty of an offense causing bodily injury. 9-6-18 DSCN0699
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treasonconstitutiondisabledtraitorsbankskentuckydistrict court of the united statesfortune 500 companiesliberty mutual groupworkers compensationseniorsdavid longglobal diversified companiesinsurance companiesky dept of workers claimsliberty mutualcity of owensboro kentuckyjamie dimonjpmorgan chase bankelderlycircuit courtsclass d felonsdaviess county kentuckyjudge mckinleyowensboro kentuckyusurpation of oath of office
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