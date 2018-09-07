© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FILM 28 _ The Ship From Andromeda Returns—So I Ask A Few More Questions
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • September 07, 2018
Films
San Francisco, CA
Imagine my delight when this golden ship appeared above my hill again—the ship that had previously let me know it was from Andromeda! I hoped to be able to gain some more insight into this ship and its captain. As before, the ship quite clearly appeared to respond to my questions, although I was a bit surprised by some of its answers. You may be too…
San Francisco, CA
Imagine my delight when this golden ship appeared above my hill again—the ship that had previously let me know it was from Andromeda! I hoped to be able to gain some more insight into this ship and its captain. As before, the ship quite clearly appeared to respond to my questions, although I was a bit surprised by some of its answers. You may be too…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.