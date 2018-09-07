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SpaceHistory ... 2017 ... Real NASA Footage. Alien UFO Taking Out Space X Falcon 9 Elon Musk Rocket
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57 views • September 07, 2018
Last year after NASA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket disintegrated on cape Canaveral, billionaire CEO of Space X Elon Musk Twitted "We have not ruled that a UFO hitting the Space X Falcon 9 rocket". Here you can clearly see SpaceX rocket disintegrates shortly after the launch from Cape Canaveral NASA platform after UFO hitting it. All 3 times a top secret package sent to International Space Station An Alien Extraterrestrial Object interfere preventing its delivery.
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