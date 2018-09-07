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Streets of Palestine - If you care about Refugees, Injustice and Human Rights .... a music video
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70 views • September 07, 2018
Chronicles current situation and historical perspectives from the land that lies at the crossroads of civilization.
If you care about Refugees, Injustice and Human Rights
Please do not forget the People of Palestine and the Gaza Strip. As well as Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan
and all of the other places across the globe that US bombs are permanently separating parents and children.
Free downloads and more music at: https://essenceproject.net/music.html
If you care about Refugees, Injustice and Human Rights
Please do not forget the People of Palestine and the Gaza Strip. As well as Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan
and all of the other places across the globe that US bombs are permanently separating parents and children.
Free downloads and more music at: https://essenceproject.net/music.html
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