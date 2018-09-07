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Will You Do This For Me?
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215 views • September 07, 2018
Father is calling us to respond in love and forgiveness, as He did when He was on the Cross. It is my prayer that we all will learn to express His love and forgiveness no matter what the situation or what He brings us through. We must trust that LOVE has the victory!
please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
Videos and images used under Creative Commons license-
Pixabay.com, Pexels.com, and Public Domain images.
Additional segments:
Movie: The Passion of The Christ - Mel Gibson
Tammy Simpson - Worldwide Christian Persecution
Iafm1 - Hurricane Harvey Victims - Praise You in This Storm
Bellarose1994- The Tragic Deaths of 49 Children from The AbC Nursery
Music: No Copyright piece by Uniq: Art of Silence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V-pYCGx0C4&t=2s
Thank you and shalom.
please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com
For a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
Videos and images used under Creative Commons license-
Pixabay.com, Pexels.com, and Public Domain images.
Additional segments:
Movie: The Passion of The Christ - Mel Gibson
Tammy Simpson - Worldwide Christian Persecution
Iafm1 - Hurricane Harvey Victims - Praise You in This Storm
Bellarose1994- The Tragic Deaths of 49 Children from The AbC Nursery
Music: No Copyright piece by Uniq: Art of Silence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3V-pYCGx0C4&t=2s
Thank you and shalom.
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