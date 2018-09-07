Will You Do This For Me?

Father is calling us to respond in love and forgiveness, as He did when He was on the Cross. It is my prayer that we all will learn to express His love and forgiveness no matter what the situation or what He brings us through. We must trust that LOVE has the victory!please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.comFor a complete list of scriptures to this message, or to read other messages from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to Behold I Come or www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.Videos and images used under Creative Commons license-Pixabay.com, Pexels.com, and Public Domain images.Additional segments:Movie: The Passion of The Christ - Mel GibsonTammy Simpson - Worldwide Christian PersecutionIafm1 - Hurricane Harvey Victims - Praise You in This StormBellarose1994- The Tragic Deaths of 49 Children from The AbC NurseryMusic: No Copyright piece by Uniq: Art of SilenceThank you and shalom.