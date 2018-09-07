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I Raise Up Nations ... And I Destroy Them
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163 views • September 07, 2018
Father confirms that the United States of America has not repented as a whole and therefore the judgments will intensify and continue. Repent and be saved for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.
Scripture: Nahum 1:1-15
(For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com )
To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com or Google search- Behold I Come.
Music by:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd1547TNM_Y
If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as Father leads you.
Thank you and shalom.
Scripture: Nahum 1:1-15
(For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com )
To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com or Google search- Behold I Come.
Music by:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd1547TNM_Y
If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as Father leads you.
Thank you and shalom.
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