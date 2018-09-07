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16 Reasons the WORST Women Stay Single | Redonkulas.com
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733 views • September 07, 2018
In an epic response to the article in Bolde, titled "16 Reasons the Best Women Often Stay Single the Longest," Badd Popp brings the bad news all over their collective faces.
Original article: https://www.bolde.com/16-reasons-best-women-often-stay-single-longest/
Purchase Frank Cervi's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/cervi
Purchase Aaron Clarey's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/clarey
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Original article: https://www.bolde.com/16-reasons-best-women-often-stay-single-longest/
Purchase Frank Cervi's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/cervi
Purchase Aaron Clarey's books on Amazon: http://tiny.cc/clarey
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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