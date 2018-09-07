Strength for The Battle

We are warned of impending judgment but Father will always give us encouragement and strength for every battle we will face. Our hope and trust are in Him alone.(For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com )To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com or Google search- Behold I Come.Music provided by No Copyright Music:If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as Father leads you.Thank you and shalom.