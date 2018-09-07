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🔴Prophecy 123 – Devastation is Coming! Devastation is Here❗ [2018 Video]
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33 views • September 07, 2018
Let this NOT go unnoticed! Post this prayer. Let ALL know, the prayer warriors of this Ministry: lift their needs [those in the storm] up before ME this day [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy123/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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