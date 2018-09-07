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Anthony Cumia: MSM Has Lost All Trust Of The American People
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456 views • September 07, 2018
The MSM appears to be satisfied with the mountains of fake news they have produced in an attempt to remove President Trump from office. Anthony Cumia breaks down how the media is sick with “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.
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