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The Mark of The Beast - It Has Begun
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888 views • September 07, 2018
Father explains how the angels fell from Heaven and cursed the pure bloodline by knowing women, and warns that it is now like the days of Noah, where the Fallen ones and Satan will accomplish the same thing through the mark of the beast or microchip implant in the forehead or right hand. Satan is amassing a host army now, and we must be awake and aware, and know truth from deception.
Revelation 13: 16-and he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
(For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com )
To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com or Google search- Behold I Come.
Music by Whitesand- Royalty Free - ' No Tomorrow ' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=At_-oo5fSv4
*When it is spoken in the message that those who follow the wicked one are not redeemable or able to be forgiven, Father is speaking of the already condemned angels and not mankind.**
If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as The Lord leads you.
Thank you and shalom.
Revelation 13: 16-and he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
(For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com )
To read other words from Yahushua Ha Mashiach, Jesus the Messiah, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com or Google search- Behold I Come.
Music by Whitesand- Royalty Free - ' No Tomorrow ' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=At_-oo5fSv4
*When it is spoken in the message that those who follow the wicked one are not redeemable or able to be forgiven, Father is speaking of the already condemned angels and not mankind.**
If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as The Lord leads you.
Thank you and shalom.
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