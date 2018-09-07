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Llegó el fin de la libertad de expresión Parte 2
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10 views • September 07, 2018
En el programa anterior, llamado Llegó el fin de la libertad de expresión Parte 1, https://youtu.be/MnB9_IjDFAM señalé la censura en contra de los noticieros y periodistas independientes o alternativos. Vimos cómo, intentan exterminarlos al quitarles el acceso a las plataformas sociales. El programa de hoy, es una continuación del anterior.
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