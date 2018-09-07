© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Llegó el fin de la libertad de expresión Parte 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • September 07, 2018
Twitter: InfoGuerraTV
Las fuerzas ocultas realizaron un ataque coordinado, conjunto con las plataformas sociales gigantes, para censurar, silenciar y prohibir voces. Voces que se oponen a la narrativa ridícula. A la narrativa sin lógica, que fomentan la división social.
Putin denuncia el estado profundo. https://youtu.be/4F9tOrK1tUs
Las fuerzas ocultas realizaron un ataque coordinado, conjunto con las plataformas sociales gigantes, para censurar, silenciar y prohibir voces. Voces que se oponen a la narrativa ridícula. A la narrativa sin lógica, que fomentan la división social.
Putin denuncia el estado profundo. https://youtu.be/4F9tOrK1tUs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.