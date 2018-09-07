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Putin denuncia el estado profundo
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20 views • September 07, 2018
@InfoGuerraTV
"Fuerzas Poderosas" dentro de los Estados Unidos están agravando las tensiones entre los Estados Unidos y Rusia, a expensas de sus propios intereses nacionales, según el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin.
Aquí hay unos videos acerca de las “Fuerzas Poderosas”
https://youtu.be/NvHEHDkjnzU
https://youtu.be/3Ab8ZxPFAr0
https://youtu.be/I718GnNKFlg
https://youtu.be/cBdrGPQvp8w
https://youtu.be/ChI3iRK6JNs
"Fuerzas Poderosas" dentro de los Estados Unidos están agravando las tensiones entre los Estados Unidos y Rusia, a expensas de sus propios intereses nacionales, según el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin.
Aquí hay unos videos acerca de las “Fuerzas Poderosas”
https://youtu.be/NvHEHDkjnzU
https://youtu.be/3Ab8ZxPFAr0
https://youtu.be/I718GnNKFlg
https://youtu.be/cBdrGPQvp8w
https://youtu.be/ChI3iRK6JNs
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