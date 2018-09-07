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Rosh ha Shanah 2018 Celebrate With Amightywind!
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22 views • September 07, 2018
What season will YAHUSHUA (Jesus) come? Why is it important to keep the Holy Feasts as Christians and Jews? Want to celebreate but don't know how? Watch this video and find out more. Happy Rosh ha Shanah!
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