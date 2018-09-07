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The Symbol of Love - The Ring & Amightywind Blessings
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28 views • September 07, 2018
The Son of GOD, YAHUSHUA (Jesus) will put a beautiful ring upon the finger of HIS bride. Prophet Ezra reveals the ring which symbolizes the gift that all the Bride of YAHUSHUA will receive.
More at Amightywind.com
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